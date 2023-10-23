Donated drug collection boxes repurposed for Tulsa school's book returns

TULSA, Okla. — One Tulsa school was gifted drug collection boxes, which were repurposed into book returns.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics donated the two metal boxes to the school with hopes that they could be used for something that would benefit both students and educators.

In an effort to inspire students, ECDC Reed located artist Katy Cassillas-Gray, who helped revitalize the white boxes.

Woodward, Mark

The artist used popular children's book characters as inspiration

for the receptacles.

ECDC Reed thanks OBN for their donation of the boxes. The school says the project received high praise from parents and students when they were unveiled at the grand opening of their library.

