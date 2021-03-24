Domestic Violence Intervention Services launches texting tool to help survivors

TULSA, Okla. — Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS), a nonprofit agency in Tulsa and Creek counties, launched its new texting tool to help domestic abuse and sexual assault survivors.

The agency said the tool gives survivors a discreet way to communicate and gain access to life-saving services. Survivors can now text SAFE to 207-777 to talk with a DVIS employee daily between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Those who reach out for help via the texting tool during other hours will be prompted with auto-generated texts to reach out to the DVIS 24-Hour Information & Crisis Line at 918-743-5763 or call 911 for an emergency.

“We know many survivors are unable to reach out for help because their abusive partner is in the room,” said Tracey Lyall, chief executive officer at DVIS. “This texting tool allows survivors to more easily receive information on how to safely escape a dangerous situation without alerting their abusive partner.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 3 women and more than 1 in 4 men in the U.S. have experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking in their lifetime.

“At DVIS, we are committed to creating communities where ALL relationships are free from violence and oppression,” Lyall added.

For more information about DVIS services, click here. For other community resources, call 211 or click here.

