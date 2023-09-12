Dog groomer arrested for alleged violent killing of golden doodle

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare received a call from a Tulsa dog groomer who reported her co-worker had hung and beat a dog to death.

TAW contacted Tulsa police who began their investigation into Jaimes Diego Angel.

According to the court affidavit a co-worker working close to Angel said she saw him hanging and repeatedly punching a golden doodle after the dog defecated on the table. She said lasted for several minutes until he stopped.

At that point he allegedly lowered and raised the grooming table choking the dog. While sitting nearby Angel realized the dog was not breathing and he and the other employee performed CPR the affidavit said.

The witnessing co-worker spoke with the grooming shop owner who had the security footage pulled for review. The owner talked with the security company and an employee advised him that the video shows a man murdering a dog, the affidavit says.

Angel told authorities that the dog's grooming was going well until the dog stopped breathing on the table. At that point he took the dog to the floor where he performed CPR said Angel.

The addidavit says that investigators watched the video and determined the witnessing employees account was accurate with Angel allegedly murdering the dog.

Angel is in police custody and faces felony animal cruelty charges.

The golden doodle's body is facing further investigation with permission from the owner.

