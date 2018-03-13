Fire Weather Watch issued March 15 at 4:01AM CDT expiring March 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Dog dies in overhead bin on United Airlines flight
5:09 PM, Mar 13, 2018
A woman is mourning the loss of her dog after a United Airlines flight attendant ordered the dog to be put into an overhead bin.
According to NBC Chicago, the passenger was boarding a United Airlines flight from Houston to LaGuardia when the flight attendant demanded the dog, who was inside a TSA-approved carrier, be placed in the overhead compartment.