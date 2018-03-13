Dog dies in overhead bin on United Airlines flight

A woman is mourning the loss of her dog after a United Airlines flight attendant ordered the dog to be put into an overhead bin.

According to NBC Chicago, the passenger was boarding a United Airlines flight from Houston to LaGuardia when the flight attendant demanded the dog, who was inside a TSA-approved carrier, be placed in the overhead compartment.

I want to help this woman and her daughter. They lost their dog because of an @united flight attendant. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/mjXYAhxsAq — MaggieGremminger (@MaggieGrem) March 13, 2018

Reports suggested that passengers heard the dog bark during the flight, but by the end of the flight, the dog had passed away.

United Airlines states on their website that pets are to be placed in an approved kennel that must fit completely under the seat in front of the customer and remain there at all times.

