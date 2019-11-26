DOC: Officials investigating after death row inmate found dead in cell

MCALESTER, Okla. — Officials are investigating after a death row inmate was found dead inside his cell at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

A correctional officer found 52-year-old Albert Johnson lying in his bed unresponsive Monday evening, officials said. Johnson was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Officials say a medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder and life sentences for shooting with intent to kill, forcible sodomy, first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, officials said.

Matt Elliott, the public information manager with the the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, released a statement:

At around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25 (Monday), a correctional officer found inmate Albert Johnson lying on his bunk bed unresponsive in his single-cell at A-Unit of Oklahoma State Penitentiary. He was pronounced dead shortly after the discovery.



We are investigating Mr. Johnson's death. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death.



Johnson, 52, was serving a death sentence on a first-degree murder conviction out of Oklahoma County, as well as life sentences for shooting with intent to kill, forcible sodomy, first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.



