'Do Your Job Act' aims at State Supt. Ryan Walters

TULSA, Okla. — A new Oklahoma bill was introduced by State Representative Mickey Dollens which aims at State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The proposed 'Do You Job Act' puts similar guidelines on the State Department of Education that they are putting on Oklahoma schools.

Dollens said with Walters' focus on school and district performances he proposes the state examine and fund OSDE based on its performance.

The bill is slated to receive an official number by mid-January and be voted on in February, according to Dollens.

Walters continues to speak out against Tulsa Public Schools and the district threatening the district's accreditation. Walters recently announced new guidelines and requirements for TPS which some school officials said are not achievable in the time allotted.

This bill may limit grants and funding given to OSDE if they do not meet the performance standard outlined in the legislation.

2 News is working to learn more about the drafted bill.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

