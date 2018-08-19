Divas for H.O.P.E. event to take place on Saturday, August 25

TULSA, Okla. - Divas for H.O.P.E. is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Proceeds go toward the Health Outreach Prevention Education, Inc. (HOPE). It's mission is to create a healthier community by providing outreach and clinic services focused on HIV, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD), and Hepatitis C (HCV).

The event will take place on Saturday, August 25 at 6 p.m. at the Cox Business Center.

