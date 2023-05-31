Distinguished OSU professor killed in wrong-way crash in Maine

FALMOUTH, Maine — Oklahoma State University chemistry professor Dr. Allen Apblett was killed in a wrong-way crash Monday in Maine.

Apblett and his wife were driving north on I-295 when a car driving the wrong way caused the head-on collision. Both Apblett and the driver of the other vehicle died in the crash.

Apblett's wife is said to be in stable but critical condition. No updates on her condition have been sent out.

OSU released the following statement,





"The Cowboy family mourns the loss of Dr. Allen Apblett. He served the university’s chemistry department for over 25 years, cementing a legacy of scholarship and inspiring countless students. A distinguished fellow of the American Chemical Society, the National Academy of Inventors and the American Ceramic Society, Dr. Apblett was published over 100 times, holds multiple patents and awards and made lasting contributions to his field. The thoughts of the entire Cowboy family are with Dr. Apblett’s family at this time."



