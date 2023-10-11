Developer, Council Woman host meeting to discuss Evans Fintube project

TULSA, Okla. — The meeting was hosted by the founder of "Be Good Development", and the district one city councilwoman.

The crowd asked a lot of questions about the project and ultimately the developer said there's a lot of misinformation about it.

Back in May 2022, after a community led process, "Be Good Development" was awarded the chance to work on redevelopment at the Evans Fintube Site.

But back in June -- the city of Tulsa and partner Tulsa ended negotiations with the company, citing material changes in the development team.

Partner Tulsa says -- two key companies -- financing the project -- backed out.

Founder, Franchell Adballa says, JE Dunn Capital Partners did not pull out of the project, and they had $81 million dollars in offers of commitment on funding.

The community members at the meeting tonight are upset that "be good development" is no longer associated with the Evans Fintube project.

Abdalla says the city and community lost a lot by halting this development.

Back in June the city of Tulsa and Partner Tulsa said they'd look at development plans and conduct community outreach to figure out the future of the site.

Abdalla says, it'll be up to the community to decide what's next.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

