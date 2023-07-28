Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies search for shooting suspect in Muskogee

POLICE TAPE.jpg
KJRH
POLICE TAPE.jpg
Posted at 7:18 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 08:18:34-04

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee County authorities are searching for the suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a home around 9 p.m. Thursday and discovered a man shot three times.

MCSO said the suspect is a white man, approximately 5' 6" and 160 lbs. He left the scene in a newer model white Ford Fusion with paper tags from Car-Mart. His name is Andre Williams, and he's 24.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. MCSO says if you see Williams, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

If you know anything about the shooting or the suspect, call Muskogee County Dispatch at 918-577-6906.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7