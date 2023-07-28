Deputies search for shooting suspect in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee County authorities are searching for the suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a home around 9 p.m. Thursday and discovered a man shot three times.

MCSO said the suspect is a white man, approximately 5' 6" and 160 lbs. He left the scene in a newer model white Ford Fusion with paper tags from Car-Mart. His name is Andre Williams, and he's 24.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. MCSO says if you see Williams, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

If you know anything about the shooting or the suspect, call Muskogee County Dispatch at 918-577-6906.

