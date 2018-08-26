Deputies are searching for a man who broke into a home and assaulted a woman in Eufala

EUFALA, Okla. - A man is wanted for questioning in an assault in McIntosh County.

The sheriff's office released a sketch of the person of interest in the case. Deputies say a suspect broke into a home in Eufala and assaulted a woman on Thursday.

This happened on Texanna Road near Lindsey Chapel Baptist Church.

Deputies say the man has a bite mark on his face and was scratched in the face during the assault.

If you recognize the man in the sketch, you're urged to call the sheriff's office. That number is 918-689-2526.

