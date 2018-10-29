Depew police: Homeowner barricades burglar inside home

DEPEW, Okla. --- A man was arrested on a count of second-degree burglary in Depew after police said a homeowner barricaded the man inside his home.

On Oct. 27 at about 11:50 a.m., Depew police were sent to the 300 block of South Flynn for a reported burglary.

The caller, the homeowner, said he had the burglar barricaded inside a bedroom while he waited for the arrival of officers.

Randy Campbell, 33, of Depew, was taken into custody at the home.

Officers said the homeowners were in the process of moving.

Police said Campbell had an additional warrant out for his arrest for a separate Creek County burglary.

