HAWORTH, Okla. -- The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife on Wednesday shared a photo of an alligator in the southeastern portion of the state, and they say its one of six in the area.

The photo is from Red Slough Wildlife Management Area near Haworth.

Jena Donnell, a wildlife diversity specialist, says the American Alligator is one of six to have built large nesting mounds at Red Slough this summer.

When her eggs are ready to hatch, the gator will dig into the nest and carry the hatchlings into the water, Donnell said.

