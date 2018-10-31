Suspect still on the run, child found safe after Amber Alert

DEL CITY, Okla. -- Del City police say a six-month-old child has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued earlier Wednesday.

Thee child was taken by the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother. The suspect is still on the run. The suspect's name is Devin Bennett. He is 23-year-old and is not the biological father of the child.

Samariauna Stead was taken from the 4300 South Bryant Avenue area in Del City just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bennett is believed to be a in silver 2012 Dodge Charger, which was taken during a physical fight between the suspect and the mother.

The car was recently purchased and its tag number is EGL604. It has blue tape on the gas cap cover and a dent in the right rear bumper. A spare tire is on the right rear of the vehicle.

