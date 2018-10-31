Deer-related car crashes on the rise in Oklahoma

It's that time of year again. “Deer dangers" are popping up in headlights across Oklahoma.

AAA and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife tell us deer are on the move, and they are warning drivers to be aware.

They say deer-related crashes usually increase mid-November, when mating season peaks.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety office says 186 crashes were deer-related last year.

And they come with a hefty price tag.

AAA says the average claim for repairs in 2017 was more than $4,500.

