DECISION 2023: Oklahomans to vote on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Voters in Oklahoma cast their ballots on whether to legalize recreational marijuana in about a week.

State question 820 asks if Oklahomans want to approve expanding marijuana to recreational use for adults 21 and up. The election is March 7th.

It comes less than 5 years after the vote legalizing medical marijuana. Oklahoma saw record voter turnout for that election. Officials expect next week's election to have just as big of a turn out.

SQ 820 would be self-funded with a 15% sales tax on each sale. The surplus money from that tax would go toward student services, drug addiction treatment programs, courts, local government, and the state general revenue fund.

Some who are against the state questions say this will hurt Oklahomans, while others say data is on their side.

“The practical aspect of it is that it’s just not safe for children, it’s really not safe for any adults. We don’t know enough about what’s being put in these substances," said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. "I don’t think the regulation has ever approached what they promised us.”

“Peer reviewed studies have found time and again that children in states that have recreational marijuana, teenagers in those states, you don’t see an increase in usage. You don’t see an increase in access. That’s just not true. It doesn’t bear itself out,” said Ryan Kiesel with Yes on 820.

If approved, the law would also create a pathway for courts to resentence, reverse, modify, and expunge certain prior marijuana-related conviction records. It’s estimated 60,000 Oklahomans have current marijuana-related criminal charges.

“It will give law enforcement new, important, valuable tools to be able to go after illicit markets and illegal actors in the state of Oklahoma that they currently don’t have," Kiesel said. "Those are big changes with state question 820. We’re going to be a more prosperous and a safer state if we pass this.”

The measure also prohibits prosecutors from revoking bail, parole, or probation because of marijuana use. However, it will not change current medical marijuana laws and regulations.

A big question is how much revenue would this bring in?

According to a study led in part by the Oklahoma Cannabis Industry Association, if it passes, the state could gain an extra $821 million from both medicinal and recreational marijuana sales from 2024 to 2028.

Early voting is this Thursday and Friday from 8 in the morning to 6 at night at the Tulsa County Election Board and Hardesty Regional Library. On special election day next Tuesday, March 7th, polls are open from 7 to 7.

