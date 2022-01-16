Deceased male found under bridge in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla — Just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Stillwater Police Officers were dispatched to area of Virginia and Perkins for reports of a found body.

According to the report, witnesses said they located the male under the bridge just prior to notifying police.

The male was identified after the Criminal Investigations Division of Stillwater Police and the Medical Examiner's Office investigated the scene.

The individual has a residence in Stillwater, at this time SPD said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

