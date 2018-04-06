Debate starts on Oklahoma education bills

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Latest on a walkout by Oklahoma teachers seeking more funding education funding from the Legislature (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Debate is underway in the Oklahoma Senate over two bills designed to generate about $40 million that Republican leaders hope will placate thousands of teachers striking for more money for public schools.

The Senate is considering bills Friday to tax certain internet sales and to expand tribal gambling to include games with a ball or dice, such as craps and roulette. The $20 million projected from the sales tax would be dedicated for public schools.

Meanwhile, thousands of teachers, students and their supporters thronged the state Capitol for a fifth day, packing the hallways and chanting in the rotundas.

If approved without changes in the Senate, both bills would head to the governor's desk for her signature.

------

1 a.m.

A teachers strike in Oklahoma is stretching into a fifth day, and a state union leader says he doesn't think pending revenue bills are enough to stop the walkout from extending into next week.

The Senate is expected to consider separate proposals Friday to expand tribal gambling and tax certain internet sales that are expected to generate roughly $40 million annually.

The Oklahoma Education Association's executive director, David Duvall, says he doesn't think those are enough to keep teachers from walking out again next week.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of about $6,100 as well as tens of millions of new dollars for public schools. But many educators said classrooms need more money and walked out of school to protest at the Capitol.

