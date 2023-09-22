Deaf Awareness Week: deaf community more susceptible to domestic violence

TULSA, Okla. — Manipulation and control are common goals of an abuser. Research shows a deaf person—already struggling with isolation—is nearly 60% more likely to be a victim of domestic violence.

Katelyn Jurney is the Deaf Rise Project Coordinator for DVIS (Domestic Violence Intervention Services) in Tulsa and says many factors contribute, including missing teachable moments as a kid and learning healthy relationships.

“Conversations around the dinner table as children that the hearing can learn from but the deaf children don’t have that same access to information and communication,” said Jurney.

While violence can often look the same, hard of hearing or not, there are also cultural differences. A perpetrator’s attempts to seize control are centered around limiting or manipulating conversation.

“When the deaf person tries to call police, for example, who are they going to talk to—the hearing person, right?” said Jurney. “Those opportunities are there are someone to twist the situation or manipulate the situation and use that hearing privilege.”

Other examples include: taking or breaking video phones, cell phones, and hearing aids. Or, harming service dogs, hands or eye glasses.

“We cherish our eyesight; our vision is how we communicate,” said Jurney.

It is common in deaf culture to tap someone or find other ways through touch or sight to get attention. An abuser may use that for inappropriate behavior.

“We might throw a paper ball at someone to get someone’s attention, but an abuser might use something like a rock and throw it at someone,” said Jurney. “And then try to explain later, ‘oh it’s deaf culture, we throw things.’”

For four years, due to a grant, Jurney has improved communication for victims at DVIS. The organization now has a video phone and communication cards. She’s also worked to educate the deaf community on ways to get help, if needed.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

