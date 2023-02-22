Deadly motorcycle crash closes Peoria south of Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police shut down both lanes of traffic along Peoria on Wednesday afternoon after a deadly crash.

Tulsa police say officers tried to stop a motorcycle rider that sped down Peoria before hitting an SUV exiting a parking lot near 58th Street. The rider died in the crash, and the driver of the SUV went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peoria shut down in both directions near the crash and is expected to be that way for 3-4 hours.

People are being asked to avoid the area. Find an alternate route here.

