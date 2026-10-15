Deadly crash closes westbound I-44 ramp to U.S. 169 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A deadly crash has shut down a busy highway ramp in Tulsa early Thursday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the westbound Interstate 44 ramp to U.S. 169 was closed just before 4 a.m. following a fatal crash. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has authority over the scene and is leading the investigation.

Traffic is being diverted while troopers work to determine what caused the crash. Drivers are urged to expect delays and use alternate routes until the ramp reopens.

No information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the collision has been released at this time.

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