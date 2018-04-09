DELAWARE CO., Okla. - The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says two suspects are holding two people hostage in a standoff near Twin Oaks.

Officials say just before 10 a.m. a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle in several burglaries from the southern part of Delaware Co.

The suspects drove off when the deputy attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. They crashed through a fence on County Road 575 between Twin Oaks and Oaks.

Two people fled from the vehicle, one of them holding what appeared to be a handgun to his own head.

They ran to a nearby mobile home occupied by a husband and wife.

We currently have a standoff situation with hostages.

The Highway Patrol Tactical Team and negotiators have been called to the scene.

Investigators say both suspects are adults from the Tahlequah area.

The names have not been released.

