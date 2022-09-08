Watch Now
'Days of our Lives' moving, KJRH announces new fall lineup

Posted at 11:49 AM, Sep 08, 2022
Beginning Monday, September 12th NBC has chosen to move Days of our Lives exclusively to their streaming service Peacock, please call NBC’s Days Customer care line 855-597-1827 for any comments, questions, concerns, or complaints.

Please note this decision was not made by KJRH or its parent company E.W. Scripps.

The new fall lineup for 2 News Oklahoma/KJRH will add three new shows including Tulsa's only hour-long local 6 p.m. newscast:

New Fall Lineup on KJRH

