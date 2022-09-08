'Days of our Lives' moving, KJRH announces new fall lineup

Beginning Monday, September 12th NBC has chosen to move Days of our Lives exclusively to their streaming service Peacock, please call NBC’s Days Customer care line 855-597-1827 for any comments, questions, concerns, or complaints.

Please note this decision was not made by KJRH or its parent company E.W. Scripps.

>> Find help with the Peacock app here

The new fall lineup for 2 News Oklahoma/KJRH will add three new shows including Tulsa's only hour-long local 6 p.m. newscast:

