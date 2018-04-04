Day two of teacher walkout at the Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Tens of thousands of teachers gathered at the state Capitol Tuesday on the second day of the walk out.

President of the Oklahoma Education Association Alicia Priest encouraged teachers to enter the Capitol building today.

Teachers chanted "our kids are worth it" and "fund our schools" from all levels inside of the building.

Many said the ball is in the legislators court and it really comes down to a negotiation between the two.

The teachers will be back for more on Wednesday.

