Data breach at OK Department of Human Services may have leaked people's personal information

OKLAHOMA CITY — A recent data breach is causing concerns at Oklahoma's Department of Human Services.

OKDHS, along with its partner Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation, says thousands of people's personal information might have been stolen or compromised in the breach if they were on the Oklahoma Waitlist Program.

Some of the personal information involved in the breach includes:



Name

Address

Date of birth and age

Phone number

Social security number

Oklahoma Client number which could be a Medicaid ID number

The representing person’s name, address, and phone number

Liberty says on Dec. 7 they became aware of a spoofed email account pretending to be a Liberty employee working on the Oklahoma Waitlist Program. The spoofed account tried to steal payments owed to Liberty.

Liberty and OKDHS were able to prevent the theft but shortly discovered that an unknown third-party accessed a Liberty employee's email account. This unauthorized access meant that certain emails, documents, and information stored in the account were possibly compromised or taken.

On Dec. 8, Liberty immediately disabled the affected email account. They are now working on contacting each person whose information may or may not have been leaked in the breach through paper mail.

If you have been affected by this incident, Liberty recommends the following to prevent identity theft or fraud:

Contact the three nationwide credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian, or TransUnion. Obtain a free credit report. Place fraud alerts on your credit. Place a security freeze on your credit. Contact the Federal Trade Commission and State Attorneys General Offices.

