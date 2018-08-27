Dash cam video shows man smash window of TPD vehicle with large pipe

TULSA -- Dash cam video released Monday shows a man smash a Tulsa Police Department vehicle with a large pipe.

Police said on Aug. 7 around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to Brookhaven Hospital for a patient attempting to leave.

The man was found on I-244 eastbound near Garnett.

The man is seen smashing an officer's window. Police said the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

The man was tackled and officers returned him to the hospital.

No arrests were made.

