'Curbside Haiku' art installation popping up in Downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A temporary art project is popping up on curbsides around downtown Tulsa.

The project is called "Curbside Haiku." This is the second year the Downtown Tulsa Partnership is organizing this installation.

Around 100 Tulsans submitted haikus, or short poems, and 10 were selected.

Tulsa artist Dawn Tree created the backgrounds for the poems.

Tree said her Curbside Haiku art depicts an abstract fist, which often symbolizes respect, power and advancement.

“There are vibrant colors sprouting and reaching from the fist, representing positive energy vibrating through the atmosphere,” Tree said.

One hundred and fifty signs are placed in tree and planter beds around downtown Tulsa and they will stay there for the next 30-45 days.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership

“This spring, we received nearly four times as many Curbside Haiku poetry submissions as last year,” said Morgan Phillips, Downtown Tulsa Partnership’s Director of Marketing & Experience. “We had poets as young as 11 years old submit a haiku, as well as poets from as far away as California and even England. This excellent response is a clear indication that people are both inspired by Downtown Tulsa and support unique public art opportunities like this one.”

The 10 winning poets are Suzanne Bruce, Matt Christensen, John David Lackey, Lori Lalli, D.L. Lang, Bill McCloud, Robert Pierce, Tricia Price, Shonday Randall and Lawrence Wilson. All poetry submissions can be found here.

A map of Curbside Haiku locations can be found here.

