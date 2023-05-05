Critical evidence left inside Jesse McFadden’s “house of horrors”

After discovering registered sex offender Jesse McFadden shot and killed his wife, three step children and two neighborhood teenagers, investigators left behind evidence that could be key in the investigation.

Victims’ family members are outraged and demanding answers. The attorney for Ivy Webster’s family, Cameron Spradling, calls it the “house of horrors.” 2News obtained video taken by Webster’s grandmother. It shows a messy home with restraints in the bedroom, drugs and drug paraphernalia, sex toys, multiple computers and cell phones.

2News has chosen not to show the full video out of privacy.

Friday, Lynn Wyatt, Holly Guess’s aunt, and Kathy Rogers, Holly’s godmother, arrived in Henryetta to gather belongings from the house. The property owner told them they had until Sunday before everything was going in a dumpster.

Today, in addition to computers and cell phones still there, Wyatt found medical records and journals.

During a press conference Wednesday, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said there is no evidence to show a motive.

“Why didn’t you get his (McFadden) technology to make sure he wasn’t sending videos or pictures? You left the evidence here Mister I'm all about the evidence,” said Wyatt, referencing that press conference.

Wyatt and Rogers are worried not seizing this evidence could be devastating in the prosecution of pedophiles all across the dark web.

In a statement, Webster’s attorney wrote:

"No words can express this family’s fear that the sexual assault of their baby girl has been placed on the dark web.

We demand that law enforcement seize all electronic devices within this house of horrors."

The Okmulgee County District Attorney offered condolences to families and said they are investigating.



