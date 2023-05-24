Crime Stoppers adds Jiffy Lube to "Etch to Protect" program

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Crime Stoppers is expanding its reach when it comes to preventing catalytic converter theft through its “Etch to Protect” program.

The program announced a new business partnership that will give car owners another tool to keep the crime from happening to them. In a news conference on Wednesday, Crime Stoppers announced Jiffy Lube will join the list of several businesses that will etch your vehicle information number on your catalytic converter.

The program is not new, but it is growing. “Etch to Protect” was first launched with a group of local car dealerships. So far over 2,500 catalytic converters have been etched, all in an effort to deter and prevent the theft of catalytic converters, which Crime Stoppers said has impacted many community members.



The car part is a common target of thieves because it contains precious metals and it's easy to steal. Some common places thieves target are dealerships, driveways or streets, and parking lots.

However, by etching your converter with your VIN, authorities hope to be able to track it down if it's stolen.

Something to be aware of, authorities said, is the type of vehicle most targeted by thieves. SUVs and trucks are sought after because they are higher off the ground, and thieves don't have to jack them up to slide underneath to steal your converter.

Also, light vehicles are easy targets, such as a Toyota Prius, because they can quickly be jacked up off the ground to remove the catalytic converter.

Some additional ways to prevent catalytic converter theft include parking your vehicle inside your garage. If you do park outside, officials said to leave on an exterior light or install motion detector lights. Vehicle owners can also check into installing an additional sensor to converters to set off a vehicle alarm if someone tries to steal it.

Jiffy Lube will be adding this service to all stores in the Tulsa County area free of charge. To get your converter etched, visit participating businesses listed on http://tulsacrimestoppers.org/etch-to-protect/

