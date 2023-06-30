Crews working outside working to stay safe in the heat

TULSA, Okla. — The impact of the powerful storm that hit Green Country almost two weeks ago is still apparent.

It has construction, tree trimming, and roofing crews extremely busy. But those jobs are all outside, and these summer temps can be dangerous.

“We’ve been working 12 to 14-hour days,” says Steven Selph, with NuRoof.

Selph has worked in the roofing business for about five years. He says ever since the storm on June 18th, he and his crews have been busy.

“We were getting on average, 40-50 calls a day. And we still are,” says Selph.

Selph says the majority of the calls in the past couple of weeks have been trees on top of roofs or hail damage.

But in these temperatures working in this heat can become dangerous for crews. Selph says there are precautions that he and other crew members must take to stay safe.

“You definitely have to start first thing in the morning.”

“We try to get our guys out of the heat in the middle of the day, then let them rest then let them get back to it in the evening.”

He also says they wear long sleeves to protect their skin from the sun… and always have a cool of water and Gatorade on hand.

