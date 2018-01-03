Crews respond to water line break in north Tulsa

TULSA -- Crews are responding to a water line break in north Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon.

The break was reported at Highway 11 and North Sheridan.

Water has been turned off in the area. Officials said the cause of the break was most likely weather-related.

No one is without water while the crews work to repair the break.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: