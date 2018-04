Gas line hit in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Crews responded to a building fire in Sand Springs on Friday morning.

The fire was reported near 31st Street South and Masonic Drive.

Crews said a construction company hit an eight to 10-inch gas line and is working to fix it.

