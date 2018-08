SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- A man was rescued from the Arkansas River on Wednesday afternoon in Sand Springs.

Multiple callers reported someone calling for help from a raised spot in the Arkansas River, near 2100 South River City Park Road.

Officials said the man was sitting on the rocks in the middle of the river, looking for arrowheads. He said the water started rising, and he realized he was trapped.

The man called for help and was rescued by Sand Springs firefighters.

