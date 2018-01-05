Crews respond to midtown Tulsa water main break

TULSA -- Crews are responding to a water main break in midtown Tulsa on Friday.

The six-inch break was reported at about 3:45 p.m. near 3000 South Utica.

No businesses are without water after the break. The break is likely to be repaired between 9:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m., officials said.

Officials said the break was likely weather-related.

