About 1,000 acres burning in Okmulgee County grass fires

4:03 PM, Mar 22, 2018
58 mins ago
Kust, James
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. -- Crews are responding to grass fires near Nuyaka in Okmulgee County on Thursday afternoon.

The fires were reported near Highway 56 and Rocky Hill Road.

Officials said nearly 1,000 acres are burning in up to three separate fires. 

2 Works for You has a crew headed to scene and will provide updates when they become available.

