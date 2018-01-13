TULSA -- Crews are responding after a man was hit by a vehicle in east Tulsa on Friday night and sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say a driver in the area of I-244 near Garnett saw the man lying in the road and called it in.

EMSA was on the scene and transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, EMSA and Tulsa Fire Department were on scene. The OHP reports that two outside eastbound lanes of I-244 at Garnett were blocked a little past 8 p.m. due to the accident. Traffic is only able to pass on the inside lane of the highway.

2 Works for You will provide more information when it becomes available.

