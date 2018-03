Child suffers minor injuries after being hit by vehicle in west Tulsa

TULSA -- Crews are responding after a child was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in west Tulsa.

The crash was reported near 1900 West 43rd Street. Officials said an 11-year-old boy on a bike crossed through a stop sign in the area when he was hit by a car.

Officials said the child's injuries are non life-threatening.

No charges are expected after the crash.

