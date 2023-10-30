Crews break ground on RV park, first step to American Heartland Theme Park

VINITA, Okla. — Dreams of a massive $2 billion theme park are one step closer to reality after crews broke ground on an RV park and campground that will support the theme park on Monday.

City, state and project leaders gathered in Vinita to celebrate the groundbreaking of Three Ponies RV Park & Campground.



"We are excited to bring this premier destination to the crossroads of the heartland. We anticipate Three Ponies will attract local residents and visitors from across the country to northeast Oklahoma,” American Heartland President Larry Wilhite said. “With top-notch amenities, guests can enjoy and explore the great outdoors and create long-lasting family memories.”

The RV park will feature 300 cabins and 750 RV sites. It spans 320 acres, making the development the largest campground in the region.

The RV park will also have a clubhouse, swimming pools, trails and a dog park.

This development is the first phase of the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort. In total, the RV park and the theme park will sit on around 1,000 acres of land and be comparable to the size of Disney Land.

“Today’s groundbreaking marked a pivotal moment for Vinita and the entire northeast Oklahoma region,” said Josh D. Lee, the City of Vinita Mayor. “It is a statement of our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for every resident and visitor. Three Ponies RV Park and Campground will be a place where memories are made, families come together, and the beauty of our region is celebrated. As the Mayor of Vinita, I am honored to witness our community stepping boldly into a future filled with promise and potential.”

