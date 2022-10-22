Crews battling grassfires in Rogers County

CHELSEA, Okla. — A wildfire is 60% contained in Rogers County.

The fire started near Chelsea just before noon. So far it's burned 500 to 700 acres and destroyed one camper. No homes damaged, but 10 homes did get evacuated as a precaution.

The 2 News Severe Weather team is tracking strong winds across the area today.

Very High Fire Danger Today

Officials said 70 firefighters are on scene and will be there throughout the night working to contain the fire. They are also fighting another grassfire near Foyil and want people to avoid that area.

They are keeping people in the area updated on Facebook.

The cause is still under investigation but witnesses reported seeing a car driving from the area and fire officials said four fires started along the roadway.

