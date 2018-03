Wildfire south of Beggs believed to have been set intentionally

TULSA -- Six fire departments are battling a wildfire south of Beggs on Thursday.

Officials said between 100 and 200 acres have burned after about seven different fires were reported.

No structures are in danger at this time and no injuries have been reported. The fire has not been contained yet.

Officials said they believe the fires were started intentionally.

