Crews battle grass fires in Sand Springs, Ochelata

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Crews are battling multiple grass fires in Green Country on Wednesday afternoon.

One fire was reported near Flying G Ranch near Highway 51 in Sand Springs. Officials said the fire began as a controlled burn, but is now out of control.

Another wildfire, comprising of about 800 acres, is out of control near Ochelata, which is between Skiatook and Bartlesville off of Highway 75. Officials said eight fire departments are battling the fire and about a dozen homes are in danger.

On top of Graveyard Hill in Ochelata where first responders have been fighting a wildfire all afternoon.



Grass around graves and some homes has burned. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/FX8Ne6AXsc — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) March 15, 2018

Officials said they are having difficulty accessing the fire. The fire is about 20 percent contained at this time.

