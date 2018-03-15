Fire Weather Watch issued March 15 at 4:01AM CDT expiring March 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Crews battle grass fires in Sand Springs, Ochelata
5:09 PM, Mar 14, 2018
7:24 PM, Mar 14, 2018
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Crews are battling multiple grass fires in Green Country on Wednesday afternoon.
One fire was reported near Flying G Ranch near Highway 51 in Sand Springs. Officials said the fire began as a controlled burn, but is now out of control.
Another wildfire, comprising of about 800 acres, is out of control near Ochelata, which is between Skiatook and Bartlesville off of Highway 75. Officials said eight fire departments are battling the fire and about a dozen homes are in danger.
On top of Graveyard Hill in Ochelata where first responders have been fighting a wildfire all afternoon.