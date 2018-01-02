Crews battle frigid temps to repair water line break in south Tulsa

TULSA--Work on a water main continues Tuesday in south Tulsa after the pipe burst, forcing several lane closures.



The City says it was the frigid temperatures that caused the water main to break.

The water distribution manager explained that when the temperature gets too cold, it causes the ground to shift which makes it hard and dry and puts pressure on the water pipes.

The City got the call about the water main break yesterday but it was a holiday, so it had to call staff in to work.



The crew repairing the 12-inch pipe says it might not be fixed until Wednesday.

The process is slower due to the frigid temperatures.



Traffic continues to be impacted as crews work. Two lanes on Yale Avenue are closed down. The road has been reduced to one lane going northbound between 65th and 66th streets.

The water main break isn't affecting any of the hospitals or businesses nearby.



