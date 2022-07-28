Crews battle early morning fire near downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews contained a large fire that broke out in downtown Tulsa early Thursday morning.
Officials say they were called out to a building near West Admiral Boulevard and North Maybelle Avenue around 2:45 a.m.
When crews arrived, they scoped the area to find ways to battle the blaze. They since have contained the fire and are still on the scene monitoring hot spots.
Crews are also dealing with structural issues trying to avoid a building collapse as the roof is sagging and walls are cracking. No injuries have been reported.
Power has been turned off to the building and other lines nearby for safety reasons.
At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.
