Creek County Literacy Program calls on community to become reading tutors

SAPULPA, Okla. — With Tulsa Public Schools reading proficiency level in the lime light recently, one organization in Creek County says there's a need to increase these scores in districts beyond just Tulsa.

However, to do that, they need to help of community members.

The Creek County Literacy Program has an initiative called the Caring Grands Reading Program.

It's mission is to offer critical support to readers in the county facing challenges and this year they are focusing on 2nd and 3rd grade which is the age the organization determined has the highest need.

"One of the ladies that served on our board was actually an elementary school principal in Sapulpa and just for an example, she was telling us that a year ago based on her 3rd grade reading test, her school alone had a little more than 70% non-proficient readers. That's a huge number," said Joanie Mullins the Caring Grands Reading Program trainer.

Mullins said judging from that information they realized how great the need is right now.

The Caring Grands initiative has been going on for several years, But she said the number of kids needing help in Creek County increases more every year.

Last school year they served about 200 students and they expect that number to be the same if not greater this school year.

"Since COVID hit we all know that our students fell behind so it very important to our elementary schools to get the reading scores up and to help them these children have missed out on a lot when they weren't getting their regular classroom instruction everyday," Mullins said.

The way it works is a volunteer is paired with a student who they will visit in school once a week for 30 minutes the entire school year. Volunteers will work on helping the students understand site words which are words that don't need phonetics to read.

They also read books, do word activities, and play word games.

Mullins said they need people who have a desire to help students develop a love for reading and to be successful.

"It makes you feel good to get to volunteer and be apart of that with them. The children love seeing you come and our teachers are like 'oh my goodness thank you extra help.' they really appreciate it," she said.

Anyone no matter your age, location or background whether you have teaching experience or not can become a volunteer.

"If you love to read. If you love children. If you're concerned about seeing what's going on in your community and in your schools, realize these are going to be the future leaders and lets get out and help them be successful in schools," she said.

To join the initiative, all you need to do is attend a volunteer training which will be held on Thursday, September 7, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

