Creek County deputies investigating Kellyville death as homicide

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 10, 2023
KELLYVILLE, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Kellyville as a homicide, deputies said Friday.

Deputies were called to a home near South 209th West Avenue and East 0740 Road around 2:30 a.m.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the investigation.

Deputies could not confirm how the person died or their identity but said an incident occurred between two people at the Kellyville home.

The suspect is in custody.

2 News crews are on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

