Credible threat leads to Booker T. Washington lockdown

TULSA, Okla. — A credible threat made against Booker T. Washington led to the school being on lockdown for around two hours Monday.

BTW's Principal Melissa Woolridge sent this statement to parents:

Parents and Students,



This morning at approximately 9:05 a.m., several students reported that there was a threat made to their safety and to the overall safety of the school. After reviewing the information and labeling it as credible our school police officer recommended that we go on full lockdown. Other TPS campus police officers and the Tulsa Police Department were notified of the threat. We were on lockdown for almost two-hours as officers from Tulsa Public Schools and the Tulsa Police Department worked in conjunction to apprehend the individual that had made the threat to “come over to Booker T. and shoot someone at our school.”



Finally, at approximately 10:50 a.m. this morning we received word that the suspect had been apprehended and was in police custody.



Though our students are visibly upset, we are thankful that no one was injured and that our students had the presence of mind to report the threat to administrators to ensure that we were able to keep everyone safe at Booker T.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:50 a.m. after the suspect was apprehended and in police custody.

