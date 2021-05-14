Watch
CPSC issues recall for Kidde TruSense smoke alarms among other items

Posted at 3:30 AM, May 14, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — A variety of products pose safety risks to your family this week.

Kidde is recalling TruSense smoke and combination smoke-carbon monoxide alarms. They can fail to alert you to a fire.

Contact Kidde for a replacement. Customers are urged to continue using the recalled alarms until you install its replacement.

CFMoto is recalling all-terrain vehicles. The electronic power steering can malfunction causing the rider to lose control and posing a crash hazard.

Stop using immediately if you have one, and contact a CFMoto dealer for a free repair.

Briggs and Stratton are recalling YTL, Longli, and TIYA log splitters with Briggs and Stratton engines. An incorrect engine coil and flywheel can lead to hard starting, engine kick back and pose an injury hazard.

If you have one contact an authorized Briggs and Stratton dealer for a free inspection and repair.

K & M International is recalling slap watches. The coin cell battery can fall off posing battery ingestion and choking hazards for small children.

Stop using these immediately, and contact the Wild Republic for a full refund.

