Coweta Public Schools district calendar, school supplies list for 2018-19

COWETA, Okla. - When is the first day of school? When are parent/teacher conferences? Why are there no classes today?

Those are just a few of the many questions parents ask as the new school year begins and continues through the academic year.

Get ready parents, and students. The first day of classes for Coweta schools is Thursday, August 16 for the 2018-2019 school year.

We have all the days your kids will be out of school for fall break, the holidays, spring break and professional days this year.

Click here for the school year calendar.

Click here for bus routes.

Click here for school supply list for Southside Elementary and here for Pre-K.

Click here for Northwest Elementary school supply list.

Click here for school supply list for Central Elementary.

Click here for school supply list for Mission Intermediate.

Click here for school supply list for Heritage Intermediate.

Click here for info about Junior High.

Click here for info about Intermediate High.

Click here for info about the High School.

