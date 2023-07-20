Coweta officers arrest, book suspected kidnapper

COWETA, Okla. — At about 8:30 Tuesday evening Coweta police responded to a call at T-Mart for a suspected kidnapping.

The store clerk told the Coweta Communications Officer that a girl and an adult man entered the store with the girl indicating that she needed help.

Coweta police Sergeant McCullough was nearby and investigated the situation. After speaking with the man and girl, McCullough arrested John Ruble for alleged kidnapping. Police say Ruble resisted arrest and was bruised in the process. They added obstructing an officer to his booking in Wagoner County.

This is a developing story.

