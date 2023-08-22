Watch Now
All-clear issued at Coweta I-High after lockdown

Posted at 10:06 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 11:22:37-04

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta Intermediate High School went on lockdown Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

School officials say they put the school on lockdown after students found a social media post to be threatening.

Coweta Police Department's Public Information officer said a post insinuated a student may have brought a gun to school.

The high school also temporarily went on hold.

All students are safe and accounted for, according to officials. No weapon was found in either school.

This is a developing story.

